      Weather Alert

Programs to Detect, Treat Gambling Addiction Covered by Sports Gaming Law

Jim Michaels
Jan 20, 2022 @ 4:49am
In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, patrons visit a betting kiosk in the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Legalized sports betting's rapid march across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, they have been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More people will have gambling problems because of sports gaming.

But the new law allows for two-percent of revenue to go for programs to help those who develop a gambling addiction.

The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says one of the programs in place for casinos and racinos is the Statewide Voluntary Exclusion Program.

Those who know they have a problem can enter a program that keeps them away from gambling.

Winnings are forfeited if a person “slips up”.

There’s also the Get Set Before You Bet quiz, which can help determine the likelihood of you getting hooked.

Network Executive Director Derek Longmeier says the state has other programs, and a good reputation for supporting problem gamblers.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Lingering Snow Leads to School Changes, Most Students Return
Canton Men Charged in Stolen Vehicle Case - Canton Man Killed
Third Fatal Crash of Year Takes Life of Canton Man
Canton Men Charged in Fatal Crash Return to Court
Connect With Us Listen To Us On