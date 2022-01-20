Programs to Detect, Treat Gambling Addiction Covered by Sports Gaming Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More people will have gambling problems because of sports gaming.
But the new law allows for two-percent of revenue to go for programs to help those who develop a gambling addiction.
The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says one of the programs in place for casinos and racinos is the Statewide Voluntary Exclusion Program.
Those who know they have a problem can enter a program that keeps them away from gambling.
Winnings are forfeited if a person “slips up”.
There’s also the Get Set Before You Bet quiz, which can help determine the likelihood of you getting hooked.
Network Executive Director Derek Longmeier says the state has other programs, and a good reputation for supporting problem gamblers.