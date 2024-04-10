Proposed Agreement to Settle East Palestine Class Action, Other Lawsuits

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A federal judge must still give her stamp of approval.

But residents in a 20-mile radius around East Palestine are closer to receiving settlement money.

That, from a number of class action and individual lawsuits coming out of the toxic train derailment.

The $600 million settlement announced Tuesday by Norfolk Southern comes 14 months after the toxic train derailment there, and Attorney Gary Corroto with the Plakos Mannos law firm in Canton says that’s faster than the wheels of justice typically turn.

Plakos Mannos represents clients in East Palestine and is part of the plaintiff steering committee for the larger class action case.

They say an expert will be brought in to determine how the money will be distributed within that 20 mile radius.

Some of the 600-million will also go for people within a ten-mile radius who file personal injury claims.

Norfolk Southern admits no wrongdoing.