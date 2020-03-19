Public Access to All Jackson Township to be Temporarily Suspended
WHBC News
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following the end of the business day on Friday, March 20, public access to all Jackson Township offices will be suspended.
This includes the Administrative, fiscal, highway, legal, maintenance and zoning offices located at Wales Avenue NW in Massillon. The Township board of Trustees tells WHBC News that the offices will remain open for business and that staff will still be there to respond to the needs of residents.
However, only scheduled meetings, deliveries and mail services will be permitted after Friday. If you have an issue, here is the number to call:
- Administrative, Fiscal, Legal or Zoning: 330-832-7416
- Highway: 330-832-4016
- Non-emergency business with the Jackson Township Fire Department: 330-834-3950
- Non-emergency business with the Jackson Township Police Department: 330-834-3960
Those that have a zoning permit application that or highway-related paperwork needs to be dropped off, it can be left in the evening drop-off box located left of the main entrance doors. All forms and applications can be found at jacksontwp.com