PUCO Says Be Careful When Switching Natural Gas Suppliers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perhaps the sticker shock associated with your recent natural gas bills has you searching for a lower commodity rate?

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says you want to be careful.

Matt Schilling with the PUCO says there’s a lot out there, plenty of fixed or variable rate contracts.

Shilling says there are plenty of questions to ask, like “am I charged a fee for switching suppliers before the initial contract expires”?

He reminds you that while your distribution company may be regulated, the supply side is not.