Q & A With Superintendent Finalists

(WHBC) – Here’s your chance to see if the candidates for the superintendent position in the Canton City School District share the same priorities for the district as you, and have the qualities you’re looking for.

The public is invited to participate in a question and answer session with the finalists for the superintendent position.

The Q and A will be on Thursday, April 11th in the Commons at the McKinley Senior High School Downtown Campus at 521 Tuscarawas Street West.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the session will begin at 6 p.m.

The list of candidates for superintendent of Canton City Schools was recently narrowed down to six from 29.

Two superintendents from Stark County are among the six finalists.

They are Michael Shreffler, superintendent of Northwest Local Schools and Jeffery Talbert, superintendent of Alliance City Schools.

The other candidates are Veronica Motley, assistant superintendent at South Euclid-Lyndhurst City Schools, Jeffrey Graham, regional superintendent of Cleveland Municipal City Schools, Felisha Gould, assistant superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District and George Thomas, chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education.

The board is expected to make its decision on who will be the next superintendent in May.

In January, the school board and then Superintendent Adrian Allison decided to part ways.

After an initial five-year deal, the Board gave Allison only a one-year contract for the current school year.