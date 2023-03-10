News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Railroad CEO Appears Before Senate Committee, Apologizes

By Jim Michaels
March 10, 2023 7:44AM EST
Share
Railroad CEO Appears Before Senate Committee, Apologizes
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to examine protecting public health and the environment in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before a Senate committee in Washington on Thursday.

Shaw initially read a five-minute statement that included an apology to the residents of East Palestine.

Shaw said it’s clear the safety standards in place at the time of the accident were not enough.

And he testified that the company will take more preventative measures on its own, even before being given NTSB guidance.

He also says he will “make this right” for the residents of the village.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

WHBC High School Basketball Tournament Broadcast Schedule
4

Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Canton
5

Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested