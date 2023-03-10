Railroad CEO Appears Before Senate Committee, Apologizes

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to examine protecting public health and the environment in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before a Senate committee in Washington on Thursday.

Shaw initially read a five-minute statement that included an apology to the residents of East Palestine.

Shaw said it’s clear the safety standards in place at the time of the accident were not enough.

And he testified that the company will take more preventative measures on its own, even before being given NTSB guidance.

He also says he will “make this right” for the residents of the village.