Railroad CEO Appears Before Senate Committee, Apologizes
March 10, 2023 7:44AM EST
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before a Senate committee in Washington on Thursday.
Shaw initially read a five-minute statement that included an apology to the residents of East Palestine.
Shaw said it’s clear the safety standards in place at the time of the accident were not enough.
And he testified that the company will take more preventative measures on its own, even before being given NTSB guidance.
He also says he will “make this right” for the residents of the village.