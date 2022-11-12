News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Rainiest Day in Nine Months

By Jim Michaels
November 12, 2022 1:49AM EST
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area.

1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday.

There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton.

And there were reports out of Youngstown, Cleveland and Ashtabula County of three inches of rain.

It was the biggest one-day rain event since February.

There were some closed roads in Tuscarawas County due to flooding.

