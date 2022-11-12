Rainiest Day in Nine Months
November 12, 2022 1:49AM EST
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area.
1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday.
There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton.
And there were reports out of Youngstown, Cleveland and Ashtabula County of three inches of rain.
It was the biggest one-day rain event since February.
There were some closed roads in Tuscarawas County due to flooding.