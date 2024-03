Rae-Ann Eifert, a lake monitor for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, braved sub-freezing temperatures to gather buckets of water for testing off a Lake Michigan breakwater in Racine, Wis., on Feb. 28, 2024, as part of an effort across the Great Lakes to understand the effects of an iceless winter. Unseasonable warmth has left the Great Lakes all but devoid of ice, leaving scientists scrambling to understand the consequences as climate change accelerates. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

DETROIT, Michigan (News Talk 1480 WHBC_) – It’s been a mild Winter, but it’s a record-breaker on the Great Lakes.

Only three-percent of the lakes were covered in ice in mid-February, the lowest figure since records have been kept going back to 1973.

Typically, 40-percent of the Great Lakes are iced over at that time.

Scientists are working to determine what the consequences might be, if any.