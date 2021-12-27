      Weather Alert

Recycling District Accepting Christmas Paper, Cardboard Debris

Jim Michaels
Dec 27, 2021 @ 6:19am
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Yours isn’t the only garage with a big pile of cardboard boxes inside.

The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District and its 39 drop off centers in Stark County are ready to take it all in,

But they say please break it down first.

Those centers also accept most of the wrapping paper and greeting cards.

Same goes for the bins in those municipalities that have curbside recycling.

Executive Director David Held says despite all the additional cardboard being produced the last few years, Ohio remains at less than five-percent of solid waste, recycled.

