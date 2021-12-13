Red Cross Assisting Many in Heartland Made Homeless by Twisters
Courtesy American Red Cross
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several workers and volunteers with the American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region have joined a few hundred others.
They are assisting people in four tornado-ravaged states, providing shelter, food and comfort.
The American Red Cross has at least 12 shelters open in those tornado-damaged areas, providing necessities for those without a home or anything more than the clothes on their backs
Jim McIntyre says this tornado outbreak needed a level of response similar to that of a major hurricane.
Tim Reichel with the Canton office is down South.
He’s in charge of COVID safety protocol for the entire Red Cross.
The Red Cross can always use donations to cover their expenses, in another record year for disaster response.
You can give ten dollars by texting to 90999.
You can also give at the website.
And blood donations are needed, given the people injured and the inability to hold blood drives in those damaged areas.
