Red Cross: Mobile Home Residents Need to Get Out for Tornado Warnings

Brittany Oakley, center, looks at what is left of her home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio., Friday, March 15, 2024. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the three people who were killed in the Indian Lake tornado nearly two weeks ago were in mobile homes at the time.

The American Red Cross says that’s the worst place to be in a twister.

Manufactured housing residents should have a plan to go to the center room of a sturdy structure or to a nearby basement.

And the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather says trailer tie-downs are not enough.