Red Cross Needs Blood, Platelets

By Jim Michaels
October 16, 2023 8:05AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The American Red Cross is putting out the need for blood donations.

The Cleveland office of the Red Cross says another 10,000 blood and platelet donations are needed to meet demand.

You can give at the YMCAs in Massillon and Navarre next Wednesday.

Here are upcoming blood drives from the Red Cross:

Stark County

Alliance area:
11/2/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Alliance Comm Hosp East St, 200 East State Street
11/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aldersgate Family Methodist Church, 11394 Edison St. NE

Canton area:
11/4/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Drive NW
11/8/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stark Library – Main Library, 715 Market Ave N

Massillon area:
10/25/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Paul & Carol David YMCA of Jackson Township, 7389 Caritas Circle NW
10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Road NE
11/9/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., RiverTree Jackson, 7373 Portage Street NW

Navarre area:
10/25/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE
11/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Richville United Church of Christ, 6125 Richville Drive SW

North Canton area:
10/30/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Stark State College – Business & Entrepreneurial Center, 6200 Frank
Ave NW

Uniontown area:
11/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Lake Community YMCA, 428 King Church Ave SW
11/9/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Avenue NW

