Red Cross With Some Back-to-School Recommendations

(Marlington Local Schools)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re on the lookout for pedestrians this week, with schools opening their doors.

The American Red Cross says some of that safety responsibility lies with students.

So parents and kids, here’s what they recommend: no texting or talking on the phone while walking to school.

Students need to concentrate on where they’re walking.

Walking with headphones or earbuds is also considered a no-no…

And the Red Cross stresses that cell phone use by vehicle drivers, hands-free or not, is a detriment, with more kids, cars and school buses coming to your neighborhood.