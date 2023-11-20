News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Report: Canton Teen’s Toledo-Area Murder Case Moved to Adult Court

By Jim Michaels
November 20, 2023 5:15AM EST
Kaitlyn Coones (Courtesy US Marshal Service)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton teen who went missing from a foster home then became a suspect in the death of a Toledo-area woman will now be tried as an adult in her death.

That’s according to Toledo TV station.

You’ll recall 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones was arrested in May in Mexico in the company of a 33-year-old man.

We later learned that the 53-year-old mother of that man Nicole Jones had been strangled and beaten to death, according to investigators.

Her body has not been found.

Coones is charged with aggravated murder.

