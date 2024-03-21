Report: North Canton Mayor Fires Former Administrator

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s “retire” turned “fired” in North Canton.

The Repository says former city administrator Pat DeOrio has been let go by Mayor Stephan Wilder.

The original plan was for DeOrio to retire on April 1.

Wilder says DeOrio did not submit a letter of resignation, according to a statement provided to the paper.

DeOrio claims he didn’t know he was supposed to do that.

This comes a day after North Canton voters rejected an income tax increase.

Catherine Farina has been named interim administrator.