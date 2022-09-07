News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Report: Ohio Won’t Consider Student Loan Forgiveness as Income

By Jim Michaels
September 7, 2022 4:52AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Forgiveness of student loans can be considered a form of income, but the state of Ohio reportedly will not look at it that way.

The Statehouse News Bureau says that Several states have said they will pass along that forgiveness amount to taxpayers as income, but Ohio’s tax law does not work that way.

President Biden recently announced he was forgiving a certain amount of student indebtedness.

