Republic Steel Set to Pay Up as Part of EPA Agreement

Courtesy Canton City Public Health

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Republic Steel will pay a nearly one-million dollar fine and install new equipment at its Canton plant.

It’s part of a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice and the U.S. EPA.

The new equipment will address lead emissions from the 8th Street NE plant.

The EPA cites lead air monitors that recorded above-allowable lead levels from the Spring of 2021.

The agreement is subject to public comment and concurrence by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

For years, nearby residents have actively pursued relief from emissions issues at the plant.

The company also faces a labor issue.

Steelworkers Local 1200 turned down a contract offer from the company last week.