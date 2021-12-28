      Weather Alert

Resident, 2 Firefighters Injured in Two Canton House Fires

Jim Michaels
Dec 28, 2021 @ 8:27am
Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton resident was sent to the hospital in critical condition from a fire early Monday morning.

That fire at his home at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Whitetail Trail NE, near Georgetown Road.

There was a firefighter injury there.

Same goes for a fire in the 1200 block of Rowland Avenue NE Sunday afternoon.

The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital.

No damage estimates on those fires.

They’re both under investigation.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Engineering: Rebar to be Only Access Road From Route 62 to Amazon Warehouse
Dover Mayor Fires Three, Council President Says It 'Wreaks of Retaliation'
CFFD: Fire at Crematorium at Lawrence Animal Cemetery
Canton Council Redraws Ward Boundaries Due to Census Figures
Connect With Us Listen To Us On