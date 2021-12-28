Resident, 2 Firefighters Injured in Two Canton House Fires
Canton Fire Department
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton resident was sent to the hospital in critical condition from a fire early Monday morning.
That fire at his home at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Whitetail Trail NE, near Georgetown Road.
There was a firefighter injury there.
Same goes for a fire in the 1200 block of Rowland Avenue NE Sunday afternoon.
The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital.
No damage estimates on those fires.
They’re both under investigation.