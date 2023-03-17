Review Board Recommends Continuation of 20 Stark Corporate Tax Abatements

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 20 or so companies in Stark County operating with tax abatements went before the county’s Tax Incentive Review Board this week.

The result?

The board recommends that all of them retain those incentives for following through on promises made in their agreements.

The companies including Tractor Supply, Hendrickson, TimkenSteel and Superior Dairy were examined for their 2022 performance.

County commissioners and other entities must give the final OK.

County Administrator Brant Luther says the abatements are offered for plant expansion and improvement and hiring quotas.