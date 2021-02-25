Route 30 Freeway Extension Project Meeting on Thursday Evening

      Breaking News
Proposed Route 30 freeway extension from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 just outside of East Canton. (ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s in need of another $100 million in funding before construction can begin, but the Route 30 freeway extension project from the dead end to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township gets a public hearing Thursday evening at 5:30.

It’s virtual, but ODOT says questions will be answered.

Please visit this website at the meeting time to participate: https://publicinput.com/S4171 or call 855-925-2801 and enter code 1003.

Some property acquisitions are required.

Project-backer and Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula says the three-mile freeway project is shovel-ready

