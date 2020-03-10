Sanders and Biden Cancel Rallies in Cleveland Due to Coronavirus
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for politics in the Buckeye State came to an end before it could really get started.
Both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled have their campaign rallies planned for this evening in Cleveland due to the growing concerns of the coronavirus.
This is the first political event to be canceled due to the virus on the 2020 presidential campaign trail. Both Sanders and Biden planned to make a big push in Ohio, with the primary election just one week away.