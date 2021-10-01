      Weather Alert

SARTA Adding Service in Wayne County Starting Monday

Jim Michaels
Oct 1, 2021 @ 4:50am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The “S” in SARTA may stand for Stark.

But starting Monday, the Canton-based transit agency begins by-appointment transit service across Wayne County.

Eight smaller vehicles will be used for that service and housed in Wayne County.

it’s made possible because of grant funding through the state of Ohio.

Additional grant funding will bring eight new vehicles into the fleet.

You will need to initially register first with Wayne County Transit.

You can call 330 264-8677 to register.

Or check the link above for another link to an online registration form.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
OSP Investigating, After Two Massillon Women Killed in Three-Vehicle Perry Crash
Five Arrested, Charged After Shooting Incident at Jackson Adult Establishment
A $10,000 Reward Being Offered in a Canton Cold Case
MONDAY UPDATE: Lowest Daily Case Number in Ohio in 4 Weeks
Connect With Us Listen To Us On