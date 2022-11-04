SARTA Route Changes Start on Monday

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During the pandemic, SARTA changed some routes in order to reduce the number of people at transit centers at one time.

Now the transit agency is returning those routes to the original, impacting fixed routes, starting on Monday.

Here are all the changes from SARTA:

Route 126, Downtown Massillon to 27th Street and Meadows Loop

What had been a temporary detour away from Roseland Avenue will now become a permanent change. Buses will now travel Lincoln Way to Kenyon, to Highlander, to Lincoln Way and then resume normal routing.

Route 102, Downtown Canton—Downtown Massillon

Several timepoints, stops that buses leave at specified times, are being changed. Other stops along the 102 (not time-points) have been evaluated and removed. Please make sure you are standing at a specified SARTA bus stop with a valid sign and Stop ID.

Inbound from Massillon to Canton

Buses that leave Massillon on the top and half hour will now depart from Austin and Lincolnway 2 minutes earlier (:45 and :15). The Canton Center Shelter timepoint will move up 4 minutes to :53 and :23.

Outbound from Canton Cornerstone Transit Center to Massillon

Buses that leave Cornerstone at :45 and :15 minutes after the hour will now depart from West Tuscarawas and Valleyview at 57 and :27 minutes after the hour. The Austin and Lincolnway timepoint will move to :07 and :37 minutes after the hour.

Route 101, Harmont Walmart to Downtown Canton;

Route 105, Belden Village to Downtown Canton;

Route 113, Downtown Canton to Southway Industrial Park

All three routes will return to their pre-pandemic schedules which will make transferring easier and more convenient. This means that all three routes will now move to the :45-minute lineups at Cornerstone. This change will affect all time-points. Please see the website for more information.

Route 139, Downtown Canton to Louisville Alliance

The route will no longer service S. Nickel Plate St. and the E. Main Loop.

For more information, please contact SARTA Customer Service at 330-477-2782, Option #2.