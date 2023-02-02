SARTA Spreading Love, If You Can Give Some

Courtesy SARTA

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, February is a month for love.

And SARTA would like you to spread some with their “Put a Little SARTA in your Heart” campaign.

Through the end of the month, tell the transit agency what you “love” about them… And you may win free passes or SARTA merchandise.

Here’s a portion of the SARTA press release:

SARTA riders can vote by either visiting the campaign landing page (lovesarta.com) or by scanning the QR code on print ads, posters, and various promotional materials available at SARTA stations.

Entrants will be eligible to win free rides, all-day passes, and SARTA merchandise.

