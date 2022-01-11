Schuring: Casino Control Begins Formulating Rules for Ohio Sports Gaming
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports books say the blitz of advertising they launched in the run up to the 2021 Super Bowl, while costly, paid off in terms of attracting new customers to the fast-growing legal sports betting industry in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a lot of work to be done to get the extensive state sports gaming operation up and running.
But that work has started.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission which is overseeing most of the operation is drafting the rules.
They hope to have them done sometime this Spring.
All the involved entities will be able to apply for a license at that time.
But all those casinos, sports teams, the Hall of Fame down to the bars and restaurants will have the same start date and time for accepting that first bet.
State Senator Kirk Schuring is confident that date and time will be well before January 1 of 2023.
The governor signed the legislation just before Christmas.