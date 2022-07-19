Schuring: His, Other Offices Seeing Lots of Angry Emails

On May 6, 2021, State Senator Kirk Schuring explains SB176 that brings sports gaming to Ohio. (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Important job for some of the employees of legislative offices in Columbus.

They are sorting through angry emails each day.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says some people at the extremes of the political spectrum are mad, but he says the only way to get things done sometimes is to compromise with the other side.

All Republican Senators including Schuring were intended recipients of recent biohazard regular mail containing human feces, but the Postal Service intercepted the “letters”.

Some emails are misguided, like those in December of 2020 that advised the state senator to not certify the results of the presidential election.