Schuring: Juvenile Corrections Officers Face Limitations Due to Legal Decisions

By Jim Michaels
October 25, 2022 8:25AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Senator Kirk Schuring says he will meet soon with the director of the Department of Youth Services.

That’s the state agency that oversees the operation of the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon.

Schuring says there have been ongoing security issues at such facilities.

He says that’s due to court decisions that limit what corrections officers can do.

12 teens used weapons to take control of the school building on campus for 12 hours over the weekend.

The teens live streamed the event over an unsecured state computer.

