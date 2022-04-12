Schuring: New Approach for Nursing Homes During Next Pandemic
This March 27, 2020 photo shows a no visitors allowed sign at Village Pointe Commons, a senior care facility in Grafton, Wis. Health officials say two more people at a senior care the facility have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Gretchen Ehlke)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The “no visitors” sign will not be going up at long-term care facilities the next time a pandemic hits the state.
Governor DeWine is soon expected to sign a bill that means better treatment for residents of long-term care facilities when the next epidemic or similar emergency rolls around.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says those folks became unintended victims of all the lockdowns.
And legislators learned there were health consequences for all that isolation time.
Residents were upset and even despondent.
House Bill 120 allows for visits to those in end-of-life care by two close family members.
There are also a number of other provisions.
Nursing homes and such must have procedures in place a month after the bill becomes law.