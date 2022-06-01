      Weather Alert

Schuring, Oelslager: With Wednesday Vote, $7 Million Coming to Stark for 25 Capital Projects

Jim Michaels
Jun 1, 2022 @ 4:25am
The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two-year capital budget for the state is expected to pass in the General Assembly on Wednesday.

And there’s plenty in there for Stark County.

25 facilities are receiving a total of $7 million.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is getting a million, according to a list compiled by State Senator Kirk Schuring and State Rep Scott Oelslager.

There’s also a half-million each for the Palace Theater and Arts in Stark.

Here’s the full list:

Stark County funded projects:
Pro Football Hall of Fame $1,000,000 FCC
Stark Parks Magnolia Flouring Mill Public Access $571,000 DNR
ArtsinStark Park $500,000 DNR
Canton Township Palace Theater $500,000 FCC
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Cancer center $500,000 NEM
Canal Fulton Community Park $300,000 DNR
Canton Township Faircrest Park $300,000 DNR
Jackson Amphitheater $300,000 FCC
Massillon Park Splash Pad $300,000 DNR
North Canton Dogwood Pool House $300,000 DNR
Plain Township Diamond Park historic barn $300,000 DNR
Perry Township Meredith Park $300,000 DNR
Timken Gatehouse renovation $250,000 DNR
Louisville Metzger Park $250,000 DNR
Junior Achievement North Central Ohio Building $250,000 KSU
McKinley Presidential Library upgrades $171,000 FCC
East Canton Powell Education Center $150,000 FCC
Hartville Pegasus Farm $150,000 DDD
Navarre Park $150,000 DNR
Alliance Thompson- Snodgrass Park $125,000 DNR
Alliance Memorial Park $125,000 DNR
Massillon Museum fire monitoring system $68,000 FCC
Massillon SAM Center upgrades $50,000 KSU
Massillon Spring Hill $50,000 FCC
Massillon Genoa One Room School House $40,000 FCC

Note: This list was prepared by Senate Majority Caucus staff prior to bill introduction. If any discrepancies with
the bill exist – please bring them to our attention so we can determine if an error was made in the bill.
Otherwise, defer to the names and amounts contained in the physical bill.

