News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton's Morning News with Pam Cook
5:30am - 10:00am

Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation

By Jim Michaels
August 17, 2022 6:54AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side.

And he says there are companies he’s talking to that are interested.

He stresses it’s more than asphalt.

It’s the high-speed internet and other data communication for 3-D manufacturing, data storage and more.

The “information highway”, if you will.

No commitments from companies yet, but he says he’s working on it.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire