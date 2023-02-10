Schuring: SPARK Program to Benefit from Governor’s Budget Plan

Courtesy Sisters of Charity Foundation of Canton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Education will be a keystone of Governor DeWine’s budget plan.

And State Senator Kirk Schuring sees additional funding for early childhood education benefiting our area.

SPARK, or Supporting Partnerships to Assure Ready Kids, is already operating in 13 counties including Stark.

A “parent partner” with the group comes to the family home once a month, helping parents prepare their kids for that first day of kindergarten.

The Stark SPARK Early Childhood Resource Center is on Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton.