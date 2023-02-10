News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Schuring: SPARK Program to Benefit from Governor’s Budget Plan

By Jim Michaels
February 10, 2023 3:54AM EST
Share
Schuring: SPARK Program to Benefit from Governor’s Budget Plan
Courtesy Sisters of Charity Foundation of Canton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Education will be a keystone of Governor DeWine’s budget plan.

And State Senator Kirk Schuring sees additional funding for early childhood education benefiting our area.

SPARK, or Supporting Partnerships to Assure Ready Kids, is already operating in 13 counties including Stark.

A “parent partner” with the group comes to the family home once a month, helping parents prepare their kids for that first day of kindergarten.

The Stark SPARK Early Childhood Resource Center is on Cleveland Avenue NW in Canton.

More about:
budget
dewine
education
kids
preschool

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman's Death Being Investigated as Homicide
3

Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested
4

Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man
5

Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police