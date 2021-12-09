Schuring: Sports Gaming Will ‘Deliver Economic Benefits’ to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It provides an economic boost, while working to assure that no one is ripped off.
That’s how State Senator Kirk Schuring sees the just-passed sports gaming bill which he played a big role in writing, creating a new industry in Ohio.
Schuring Thursday morning on Canton’s Morning News says the governor will sign the bill.
That allows the Casino Control Commission to get started on getting the industry up and running no later than January 1 of 2023.
He says there will be betting in apps, in buildings and even in some lottery establishments with certain liquor permits.
Schuring says the Hall of Fame Village is very interested in being one of the brick-and-mortar betting locations.