SCSO: Canton Man Arrested in Connection With Bethlehem Shooting
Danny McConnell (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 56-year-old man with a Canton address is charged with attempted aggravated murder.
He’s accused of shooting a man he knew just north of Bolivar Wednesday morning.
56-year-old Danny McConnell was arrested shortly after the incident by Stark County sheriff’s deputies.
The 47-year-old victim from Navarre was shot twice in the area of 4300 Hudson Drive SW in Bethlehem Township.
His injuries were considered non-life threatening.