SCSO: Canton Man Arrested in Connection With Bethlehem Shooting

Jim Michaels
Dec 30, 2021 @ 6:18am
Danny McConnell (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 56-year-old man with a Canton address is charged with attempted aggravated murder.

He’s accused of shooting a man he knew just north of Bolivar Wednesday morning.

56-year-old Danny McConnell was arrested shortly after the incident by Stark County sheriff’s deputies.

The 47-year-old victim from Navarre was shot twice in the area of 4300 Hudson Drive SW in Bethlehem Township.

His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

