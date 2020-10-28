SCSO: Canton Man Arrested, Sold Drugs That Led to Death of Stark Woman
Tyrone Butler (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 35-year-old Canton man faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the drug-related death of a 46-year-old county woman back in July.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Tyrone Butler was arrested Tuesday with the help of Canton police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
They say Butler sold fentanyl and narcotics to the victim.
Butler has a lengthy rap sheet.
He’s in the Stark County jail.