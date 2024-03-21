SCSO Drone Used in Search Operations in Tornado-Damaged Indian Lake Area

Tornado damage in Lakeview on Indian Lake in Logan County as seen by SCSO drone on March 15, 2024. (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Stark County sheriff’s deputies and the department’s drone were dispatched to the tornado-ravaged area of Logan County one week ago.

They were there, assisting in the search for possible victims.

There were fortunately no additional victims found beyond the initial three fatalities in the village of Lakeview.

The department says the drone makes for more efficient search and rescue operations.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier says it’s imperative that communities come together in times of disaster.

A 9th Ohio tornado has been confirmed from last week’s outbreak in Hancock and Seneca Counties, on the ground in a remote area for one mile.

Its strength could not be determined because the location was remote.

Some residents of Lakeview were to get their natural gas service back Wednesday, according to the Ohio EMA.