SCSO Investigating Hit-and-Run With Child as Victim

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information is being provided.

But the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the vehicle that struck a child on Greenbower Street NE just west of Route 225 in Lexington Township at about 8:30 Monday night.

The child whose age and condition are unknown was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle is believed to be an older model, dark-colored sedan.

The car hit the child and drove off.