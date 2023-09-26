News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO Investigating Hit-and-Run With Child as Victim

By Jim Michaels
September 26, 2023 8:38AM EDT
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information is being provided.

But the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for the vehicle that struck a child on Greenbower Street NE just west of Route 225 in Lexington Township at about 8:30 Monday night.

The child whose age and condition are unknown was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle is believed to be an older model, dark-colored sedan.

The car hit the child and drove off.

