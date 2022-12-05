SCSO: Looking for Teen Center Escapee

Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The sheriff’s office is looking for a 17-year-old boy who escaped from the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center on Faircrest Street SW in Canton Township on Sunday night.

No image provided, but the county sheriff’s office says the teen is 6’4″, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans and red/black tennis shoes.

They say the young man is not believed to be dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

Citizens can also communicate with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office using the mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.