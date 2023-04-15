SCSO, OVI Task Force Checkpoints in Louisville, Nimishillen on Saturday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is telling us where they and the OVI Task Force will be setting up on Saturday night for their Sobriety Checkpoints.

The first checkpoint will be on Route 44 near Columbus Road NE in Nimishillen Township starting at 7 p.m.

Then at 9:30 p.m., they’ll move down Route 44 to the 1000 block of North Chapel Street in Louisville, just north of the creek and the railroad tracks.

They will conduct roadside tests of drivers for impairment.