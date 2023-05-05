SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in Jackson Friday Night

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and county OVI Task Force are conducting sobriety checkpoints at two locations in Jackson Township on Friday night.

They will first set up at 7 p.m. on Dressler Road NW just north of Fulton Drive.

Then at 9:30 p.m., they will move to Everhard Road NW just west of I-77.

Deputies will conduct roadside checks for alcohol and drug impairment.