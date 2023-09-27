SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in Massillon Wednesday Night

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task Force have announced the locations of two Sobriety Checkpoints in Massillon Wednesday night.

They will set up on Erie Street S, that’s Route 241, near the railroad overpass.

That’s at 6 p.m.

And at 8:30, they’ll move to Lincoln Way West downtown, near Erie Street.

Officers will conduct roadside checks of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.