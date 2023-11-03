SCSO, OVI Task Force With Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Friday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of sobriety checkpoints at locations very familiar to the sheriff Friday night.

They’ll conduct roadside checks for alcohol and drug impairment starting at 7 p.m. along Mahoning Road NE in front of the dog warden’s office near Cook Park.

Then at 9:30, they’ll move to Route 62, just outside the sheriff’s office and the jail.

They urge drivers to make arrangements for a designated driver.