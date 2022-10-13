News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO Receives Another Round of Funding for OVI Task Force, More

By Jim Michaels
October 13, 2022 4:48AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has another $573,000 in state Department of Public Safety Funding for the new fiscal year.

It’s designated for four countywide programs with the goal of reducing OVI and speed-related crashes on the county’s highways.

Much of the funding goes for the Safe Communities program and the OVI Task Force, which targets areas prone to OVI violations and accidents.

Safe Communities also works to promote seat belt usage.

The fiscal year runs from October through next September.

