SCSO: Several Stark Parents Receive Phony Kidnapping Calls Involving Their Children
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Who would do such a thing?”
The question a few crime victims in Stark County are asking, after someone called them on the phone to say their children had been kidnapped and they needed to wire money.
It was all a scam.
As many as five such incidents have occurred, two under the jurisdiction of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office as well as two being investigated by Massillon police.
An East Canton man went so far as to go to the bank, but deputies intervened.
No money has been lost.
A sheriff’s investigator believes these calls originate overseas.