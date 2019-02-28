Setback For Hoover Company Retirees

(WHBC) – The latest court decision in the long legal battle by Hoover Company retirees to secure Whirlpool-supported medical benefits for life goes against the former employees.

A three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-to-1 that the retirees are not entitled to the benefits.

That comes after a Youngstown-based federal judge ruled in their favor in 2014.

The IBEW members sued in 2011 when Whirlpool offered a fixed payment each month.

Lawyers for the retirees may file to have the entire 6th Circuit make a ruling on the issue, meaning the 8-year-long legal battle could continue.