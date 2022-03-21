Sheriff’s Tips on New Conceal Carry Law
Stark County Sheriff George Maier (Stark County sheriff's office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you can legally buy a gun, you can carry it in a concealed manner.
That’s the gist of the new state law taking effect in less than three months, as Stark County Sheriff George Maier sees it.
And he says little will change for his road deputies.
They already ask if drivers at traffic stops are carrying, and they will continue to do so, at which time drivers must cooperate.
He says deputies approach the vehicle as if there is a weapon inside.
He also says you should get the license if you’re doing any kind of traveling out of Ohio, since some states have stricter laws.