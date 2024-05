GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to recap the Winter That ‘Wasn’t’.

15 inches of snow was all weather observers could measure at CAK this Winter.\

That’s more than 30 inches below normal.

The normal Winter over the last 20 years has netted 47.2 inches.

Only a trace of snow was measured in April.

The 15 inch snowfall is even less than the previous season’s 21.3 inches.