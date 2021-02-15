Sports Headlines over the Weekend
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) and DeAndre Jordan (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
IF YOU MISSED IT
E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justin Sueing had 16 as No. 4 Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana 78-59 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory. The Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 10. Next up, the Bucks travel to Penn St. Thursday.
Cavaliers losing streak is now at 7 after getting beat by the Clippers last night. Without Kawhi Leonard & Paul George, 128-111. Cavs now at 10-18 own the 3rd worst record in the NBA. Minnesota & Washington each with 7 wins so far. According to NBA insider for ESPN,Adrian Wojnarowski the Cavs are no longer planning to play Andre Drummond during trade search. NBA trade deadline is march 25.
The New York Yankees have agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran outfielder Jay Bruce, sources told Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. Bruce will have a $1.35-million salary if he makes the team out of spring training. The 33-year-old slugger can reportedly earn additional incentives in $50,000 increments for making 400, 450, and 500 plate appearances, topping out at a $1.5-million salary.
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. $7,815 for taunting Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV, “The taunting, man, it’s something I had to do,” Winfield said. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped right in front of my face and give me the (deuces). So, it was only right that I gave him the (deuces) right back to him. It felt amazing to be able to do that.”Winfield, who finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, helped the Buccaneers defeat the Chiefs 31-9 in the NFL’s season finale.
Johnny Manziel debuted in the Fan Controlled Football league on Saturday night Manziel didn’t come out on the winning side as his Zappers fell 48-44 to the Beasts, but Johnny Football’s play was the talk of the contest. The former NFL quarterback completed just one pass and did most of his damage on the ground. Manziel, who has been out of football since 2019 said “Feels like I’m super washed-up but still had a blast,’” he said, according to USA Today’s Josh Peter.
Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy boat toss during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV celebration Wednesday rubbed one person the wrong way. Lorraine Grohs, whose father Greg Grohs was the master silversmith at Tiffany and Company from 1967 to 1994 and crafted the first Vince Lombardi Trophy, said the toss was an insult to her family’s legacy.”It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs said. “I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it’s such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s and it takes a lot of hard work.” Grohs said she’s experienced sleepless nights and feels the work her father put into the trophy was taken lightly. “I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany’s and it’s a beautiful trophy,” she said. “My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well.”She also called for Brady to apologize.
Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500, he was a 100-1 underdog at the start of the race.