Sports and More Stuff

The Dodgers did it
They won their first world Series in 32 years
Winning game 6 last night by the final score
3-1
It’s their 7th World Series championship
Again first since 1988
Corey Seager is your MVP
Don’t forget to set the clocks back 1 hour this weekend as we Fall back Saturday night/Sunday morning … I’d like to make a new motion to set the clocks back at 10…instead of 1 or 2 or whenever it goes into effect. this way we get an extra hour at the bar
And while your thinking about the bars
Saturday is Halloween & the buckeyes play a night game at penn st
I’m hosting both at jerzees Belden
Limited seating due to covid protocol
So get there early, party starts at 6pm -10
More info at Jerzeesgrille.com
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday November 3. The Browns could obviously use help at safety, edge rusher & linebacker
Today we’ll give you a list of safety’s to keep aye on…
Harrison Smith & Anthony Harris of the Vikings. Also, Justin Reid of the Texans, Tarvarius Moore of the 49’s and Bradley McDougald of the Jets could make more sense as well. Meanwhile, veteran safety Eric Reid formerly of the Panthers, declined to join the Washington Football Team’s practice squad.
Tomorrow & Friday we’ll list some other positions & candidates.
Officials in Stark County have named the top 10 most dangerous intersections in the county.The Stark study found the intersection of Tuscarawas & Perry Drive to be the most dangerous Crossing in the county. Millions of dollars of improvements are planned for the intersection but probably won’t be completed until 2023.
Other intersections on the list include:
- Everhard Road NW and Whipple Avenue NW, Jackson Township
- Interstate 77 and Belden Village Street NW/Whipple Avenue NW, Jackson Township
- Easton Street and Middlebranch Avenue NE, Plain Township
Also U.S. Route 62 or Atlantic Boulevard
Complete top ten listed in today’s Repository.
Here’s some Celebrity stuff…
According to Entertainment Tonight, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.
He popped the question on October 17th in Oklahoma.
This is his third marriage and her second.
John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ellen DeGeneres are among their friends sending them well wishes.
Seems like everyone is an expert on politics lately. Everyone voicing their opinions on who to vote for for President….
Jennifer Aniston encouraged her 35.7 million social media followers not to vote for Kanye West.
- He responded by saying in his interview with Joe Rogen “had ‘em shook.”
- West has stated, he believes he’s being called by God to run for president.
Your Favorite Fall TV show premier dates:
ABC
November 2
November 12
- Station 19, 8 p.m.
- “Grey’s Anatomy,” 9 p.m.
November 17
November 18
November 19
- A Million Little Things, 10 p.m.
NBC
November 11
- Chicago Med, 8 p.m.
- Chicago Fire, 9 p.m.
- Chicago P.D.,10 p.m.
November 12,
November 13
CBS
November 5
- Young Sheldon, 8 p.m.
- B Positive, 8:30 p.m.
- Mom, 9 p.m.
- The Unicorn, 9:30 p.m.
November 8
- NCIS: Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
- NCIS: New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
November 11
- The Amazing Race, 8 p.m.
- S.W.A.T., 9 p.m.
November 16
- The Neighborhood, 8 p.m.
- Bob Hearts Abishola, 8:30 p.m.
- All Rise, 9 p.m.
- Bull, 10 p.m.
November 17
- NCIS, 8 p.m.
- FBI, 9 p.m.
- FBI: Most Wanted, 10 p.m.
November 25
The NY Jets could end up with the number 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft. They are so bad that Trevor Lawrence, the consensus Number 1 pick is hinting about coming back for his senior year in college. Better to stay at Clemson than play in the Big Apple!
Fox Bet Sportsbook offered a free game where players had a shot at winning $1-million if they picked the winners in six NFL games.
When Sunday’s Seahawks/Cardinals game went down, three women were in the running for the big prize, and would have scored $333,333 each, if Seattle was able to win by a field goal. Three different times, the Seahawks had a three-point lead, but the Cards winning by three in overtime meant that they got nothing…except the $10K each that Fox Bet agreed to pass along to them as a consolation prize. Not a bad days’ work for a free game!
If you think that’s bad, fantasy football players check this out…
A last-minute scoring adjustment meant the difference between $1-million and just over 3 thousand for one Draft Kings daily fantasy player. The player had the Chicago Bears’ defense on his roster for the Monday Night showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. He was sitting proudly in first place, about to be the winner of the $1-million jackpot…until a stat change happened. When the Bears’ defense was dropped from two sacks to one, his place in the standings dropped from first to sixth…basically causing him to lose 900 thousand dollars
Today is Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1923 – Fats Henry was credited with a 94-yard punt. Research later indicated that it was an 83-yard punt. Inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 1963. He was with the Canton Bulldogs and NY Giants.
1981 – The LA Dodgers beat the Yankees in the World Series 9-2 in 6 games.
1989, the Oakland A’s won the World Series, completing a four game sweep of the Giants.
1995, the Atlanta Braves beat the Indians 1-0 to win the World Series
Yesterday was the anniversary of the Browns signing over to Baltimore…October not good for Cleveland sports teams.
Celebrity Birthdays
Tie a yellow ribbon around the oak tree for actress/singer Telma Louise Hopkins – 72…
She rose to fame as a member of “Tony Orlando & Dawn.”
Bruce Jenner 1949 – is 71…How old does that make Caitlyn Jenner?
|Annie Potts 1952 – Actress (“Ghostbusters,” “Pretty in Pink”) – 68
One of the richest men in the world, Microsoft owner Bill H. Gates – 65
“Pretty Woman’s” Julia Roberts is 53
Singer Brad Paisley is 48
Play “Mud on the tires”..”Ticks” “Start a band” with Keith urban