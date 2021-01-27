Sports ‘n more Stuff!

Kristen Kimmick is a die-hard Bills fan, but her dad Ron always who passed away in 2019 was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and had always wanted to see a game at K.C.’s Arrowhead Stadium. So when the Bills played the Chiefs in last week’s AFC Championship game, she got tickets to go to the game and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring her dad along. She wore a necklace with a tiny capsule of her dad’s ashes, at the game and opened it during the game and spread some of Ronald’s ashes in the stands at Arrowhead.
Aunt Becky’s hubby, Mossimo Giannulli asked for an early release on his sentence. They’d been keeping him in solitary confinement as to quarantine for the coronavirus. He felt the punishment was too harsh for his involvement in the college admissions scandal. The judge denied his request because his reasoning wasn’t compelling enough to get an early release. Since the filing, he’s been returned to general population. Bottom line – he’ll spend his whole five months in jail.
Baseball Hall of Fame elects NO ONE! It was the first time since 2013 and only the fourth time since 1961 that no one made the Hall as no one received the necessary 75% of the vote. The closest was Curt Schilling who came up 16 votes short with 71.1%, followed by Barry Bonds with 61.8% and Roger Clemens with 61.6%.
When “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” finally hits screens, fans can look forward to many characters from ghostbusting past to make an appearance. That of course includes Bill Murrag and others, one name has consistently been left out…Rick Moranis. That is, until now, Ernie Hudson has dropped a serious hint that “Louis Tulley” won’t be left out of the mix. When asked about the possibility, Hudson said, “I think the studios probably want to hold that one…I love Rick…but, yeah, I’ll let them share that. New Release for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is June 11, 2021.
Over the last couple years, rumors of Conor McGregor taking the step into the world of the WWE have come and gone. After last weekend’s loss, they’ve been heating up again. That’s a topic that McGregor’s gone on about online with WWE Superstar, Sheamus. The way Sheamus sees it, McGregor is a “lad who’s won belts…and is always trying his hand at something different.” He doesn’t think a move to the WWE would “raise any eyebrows” and it’s “not a matter of if…but when.”
Those who’ve followed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson know he’s not one to shy away from a bizarre conspiracy theory. In the past, he’s tweeted about blood sacrifices, satanic cults, and the Illuminati. This week, Johnson posted a new theory, that the Super Bowl was rigged for the Tampa Buccaneers because several players are part of “an occult”…and those players are Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski. Apparently, their master plan is to use their “star power to recruit people.”
The way ESPN’s Adam Schefter sees it, there are only ten NFL quarterbacks locked into their jobs next season. This could lead to “unprecedented” QB movement this offseason. With that in mind, Schefter has set his own personal over/under for QBs on the move at 18…yes…18…and he says he’ll take the over. Among the signal callers he sees potentially on the move are Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, and Jimmy Garoppolo. No word on Baker Mayfield.
Today is Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Today in Sports History
1973 – The UCLA Bruins won their 61st consecutive game to break the NCAA record held by the University of San Francisco. The Bruins went on to win a record 88 straight.
1991 – Whitney Houston sang the “Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV. Giants over the Bills 20-19
Today in Music/Pop culture history
Today in 1984, Michael Jackson was burned during the filming of a Pepsi commercial.
Birthdays
Cris Collinsworth – 62
Keith Olbermann is 62