Sports ‘n more stuff!

The Cleveland Browns have reopened their facility one day after closing it following the positive COVID-19 test of a player.
Contact tracing revealed no close contacts, the team said Tuesday.
Fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. He played 26 snaps on offense and special teams in Sunday’s 10-7 over the Texans.
This is the second consecutive week a Cleveland player has tested positive. The Browns had to shut down their facility Friday for contact tracing, then placed reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings are out
Here’s this weeks top 10 plus the Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Buffalo Bills
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
The Cleveland Browns move up one spot to #15.
When the Texans meet the Patriots this Sunday, it will feature the 2 oldest coaches in the league. Houston is coached by 73-year-old Romeo Crennel and New England is coached by 68-year-old Bill Belichick. Their combined age of 141 years is the oldest ever for a pair of opposing head coaches in an NFL game. No telling if the post game locker room celebration will include Geritol.
Here’s something you don’t hear every day.
An Alaska Airlines jetliner was damaged after hitting a bear while trying to land.
The airport crew had just cleared the runway about ten minutes earlier and didn’t see the bear and her cub. The pilots saw it as the jet had landed and was slowing down but couldn’t avoid it.
The left engine of the jet was damaged but nobody was hurt on the plane and the cub is okay. Planes previously have been reported to hit deer, geese, caribou, and other animals in Alaska, but as far as we know, this is the first time a bear has been struck.
Researchers at Oxford University just completed a study that shows if you play video games Animal Crossing and EA’s Plants vs Zombies for four hours a day, every single day, you’re likely to say you feel significantly happier than someone who doesn’t. So kids, forget about your chores, your homework or even exercise. Be happy, play video games!
Bad news for the San Diego Padres as they have confirmed that former Indian and ace Mike Clevinger is likely to miss the entire 2021 season after he undergoes Tommy John surgery today.
The 29-year-old is signed to a two-year contract that will keep him with the club through the 2022.
You can add Sylvester Stallone to a “Suicide Squad” cast that’s already stacked with names like Margot Robbie, John Cena and others. While Sly’s role is still isn’t known, some are speculating that he’ll be rocking the voice of King Shark. After the final installment of Rambo I say he should only be Rocky from now on!
Two University of Wisconsin students were busted over the weekend for stealing exit signs from residents halls in Madison. Apparently they intended to collect the signs from every dorm on campus. They got as far as 18 of the 20 dormitories on campus. Both students were cited for the thefts and for unauthorized entry into campus buildings.
Women’s magazine cosmopolitan is now in the wine business. They are selling 4 new wines at wine.com for $14.99 each or you can grab all four for $58.99. Seems like anyone with a grape vine is now in the wine business…WINE NOT? nyuk,nyuk!
Today is Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1940 – The Green Bay Packers became the first NFL team to travel by plane.
1968 – The infamous “Heidi” game was played as NBC cut away from the final minutes of a New York Jets-Oakland Raiders game to show the TV special, “Heidi,” on schedule. The Raiders came from behind to beat the Jets 43-32.
2003 – Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) became the first major league baseball player to receive six National League MVP awards.
Today in music history
|1974 – Abba began their first tour of Europe. It was also their first tour outside of Sweden.
|1980 – John Lennon’s album “Double Fantasy” was released.
|1998 – Garth Brooks released “Garth Brooks: Double Live.”
|2003 -Britney Spears, at 21 years old, became the youngest singer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Celebs Celebrating Birthdays today
Danny DeVito is 76
“Saturday Night Live” executive producer Lorne Michaels is 76
Michaels’ net worth is $500million
Director Martin Scorsese is 78 (“Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “Mean Streets,” “The Departed”) (FAST FACT! He finally won the Academy Award for Best Director for “The Departed” after previously being nominated five times.)